Jackson Arts Council launches the Jackson Art Box

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is announcing the launch of the Jackson Art Box project for the upcoming school year.

The project will provide students in the Jackson-Madison County School System with boxes of free art supplies. A news release states they will be used by school counselors to help students process emotions through art.

The Leaders Education Foundation, a local nonprofit, has launched a campaign alongside the project to help fund the boxes. Through September 15, they will match any donations towards the art boxes dollar for dollar, up to $7,000.

“We love the Jackson Art Box,” said Leaders Education Foundation president Leigh Anne Bentley. “This program supports our mission to help give forward. Projects that assist the schools in the success of children is a program we are proud to support.”

The school counselors who receive these boxes will also receive professional development training and art activities to encourage student creativity and expression in safe spaces. Students will be able to take home their box to continue making art.

“We are grateful for our community partners who value providing arts access to students,” said Lizzie Emmons, Executive Director of the Jackson Arts Council. “With their support, we will provide 500 art supply boxes to our public schools this year.”

Each box costs around $15

A release states the Jackson Arts Council created the project in partnership with Leaders Education Foundation, Jackson Rotary Club, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, Leadership Jackson, B3 Creative Agency, and other community members.

