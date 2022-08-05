Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer.

The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year.

“We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each of the First Fridays, but we’re excited about our finale weekend coming up next week,” said Bicentennial Chair Elaine Christian.

Included in the many celebrations over the past year, the mural at The Ned in downtown, Madison County’s very own history book, and the opening of the time capsule from 50 years ago.

Christian says a weekend full of events will round out the celebration.

“Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, we have events. The Bicentennial Choir. We are going to have our closing ceremonies on the 12th at seven at the Civic Center. And then Aug. 13 is a really full day,” Christian said.

And that will be the big 200th Birthday Bash.

“All of it is going to be completed on Aug. 13. With a parade at ten in the morning downtown. We’re going to enter the time capsule that they will open in 50 years, and then the big birthday party is going to be at the Ballpark,” Christian said.

Christian says this has been a great experience to celebrate the history and heritage of Jackson and Madison County.

“We are still going strong. And we have another week, but this team has dedicated themselves and our theme has been having a program that creates a lasting legacy for the future promise of our community. And I really think we have achieved that,” Christian said.

