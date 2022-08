JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a club for writers.

The library says the Writer’s Club offers members the chance to talk about writing, such as poetry, novels, short stories, memoirs, and more.

You can sign up to stay up-to-date on the club here.

The library’s downtown location can be found at 433 East Lafayette Street. You can reach the library at (731) 425-8600 for more information.

Find more local news here.