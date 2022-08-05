Lexington man already behind bars faces new charge

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A man that was already behind bars is now facing a new charge.

The Lexington Police Department says that Joshua Fields, of Lexington, is now facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of William Cagle.

Police say that Cagle died back in March, with the proximate cause being “acute fentanyl toxicity.” The following investigation resulted in an indictment claiming that Fields was the person responsible.

Police say that he was already in the Henderson County Jail for unrelated charges, and is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

They say he is being held without bond.

