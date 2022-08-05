Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners.

In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race.

“I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”

Opponent Fren’Cherry Miller wishes Massey the best.

“A.J., you ran a great race, we talk quite a bit,” Miller said. “I felt like I’ve gained a friend. I’m very excited for what you are going to do for the county. A lot of people are looking to you now to make good positive choices, and I trust and believe that you will do that.”

The General Election for Gibson County Mayor resulted in Nelson Cunningham defeating incumbent Tom Witherspoon.

“Thank you to the voters and all my friends and family that made this possible, and I look forward to serving,” Cunningham said.

In the race for mayor of Chester County, the winner is incumbent Barry Hutcherson.

“I’m very excited right now at the moment,” Hutcherson said. “I sure appreciate the people of Chester County, you’ve given me another chance to continue on we want to keep Chester County moving forward.”

Robbie McCready won in the unopposed race for mayor of Henderson County.

In the General Election for Hardin County Mayor, the winner is Kevin C. Davis.

In Carroll County, Joseph Butler won County Mayor uncontested.

And lastly in Crockett County, Gary Reasons won County Mayor uncontested.

