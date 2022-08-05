Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22

WBBJ Staff,

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.

Categories: Mugshots

Related Posts