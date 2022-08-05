Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22
Lajordan Pirtle
Lajordan Pirtle: Violation of probation
Bert Nanney
Bert Nanney: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license
Brooke Bailey
Brooke Bailey: Simple domestic assault
Cynnamon Nichols
Cynnamon Nichols: Assault
Lamol Hall
Lamol Hall: Simple domestic assault
Makayla Cole
Makayla Cole: Violation of order of protection
Tashun Holliday
Tashun Holliday: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.