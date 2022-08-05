Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22

Lajordan Pirtle Lajordan Pirtle: Violation of probation

Bert Nanney Bert Nanney: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Brooke Bailey Brooke Bailey: Simple domestic assault

Cynnamon Nichols Cynnamon Nichols: Assault

Lamol Hall Lamol Hall: Simple domestic assault



Makayla Cole Makayla Cole: Violation of order of protection

Tashun Holliday Tashun Holliday: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.