Multi-vehicle crash leads to standstill along interstate

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill along Interstate 40.





Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the crash caused traffic to pile up from Mile Marker 78 to Mile Marker 79.

So far, THP has not reported any injuries.

THP says crews are working to clear the roadways as quick as they can.

You can stay informed on road conditions with the TDOT SmartWay map.

