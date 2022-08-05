Warm, Humid, Mostly Dry Weekend for West TN.

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for August 5th:

Minor street flooding is still occurring across sections of West Tennessee this afternoon so continue to be cautious while out traveling and remember to turn around don’t drown. Here is a look at the 12 rain totals across West Tennessee. Most of the showers are tapering off for the rest of the evening. Water levels still could rise in some areas downstream; we will have the latest forecast details as well coming up right here.

Here is a look at some of the rain totals from Friday morning across West Tennessee. Most locations north of I-40 saw 2″ or more well needed rain.

TONIGHT:

After some very heavy rain to start the day, only a few stray showers will stick around overnight. Friday night lows will dip into the low 70s. The winds will stay light out of the southwest and be calm at times. Partly cloudy skies will hang around tonight with rain chances currently sit around 20%.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers and some weak storms may linger into the weekend but chances overall remain pretty low. The clouds will move out into the weekend as well and some afternoon clouds will develop each day. There is still a chance for some heat and humidity driven pop ups showers both afternoons but chances are only around 10-20%. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Sunday highs may be a degree or two warmer. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will start out warm and humid again on Monday and that will lead to another round of pop up showers and heat driven thunderstorms. Chances for rain on Monday are currently around 30%. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 90s before some cooler weather tries to move in for the middle and end of the following work week. The next cold front will approach on Tuesday increasing the shower chances up to 40%. The front will pass through sometime on Wednesday or Thursday leading to around round of showers and storms with it. As the front passes, highs will drop from the 90s to the mid 80s and the winds will change from the southwest to the north for a couple days. This will cut the humidity down some leading a mild finish to the work week. Lows may even fall down into the 60s by Thursday night into Friday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in over the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13