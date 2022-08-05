Whiteville parties for a good cause

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose.

Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash.

“This is a birthday bash, but it’s a charity event. So all of the proceeds from tonight’s event will be divided equally among our favorite charities here in town. So we’re excited about that,” Bowden said.

Bowden says that it’s important to give back to those who are always giving to their communities, which is why they wanted to party with a purpose by giving the funds raised back to the community.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to those who give of themselves and their resources all the time and without ever asking anything in return. So we wanted to do something for them,” Bowden said.

Tickets were $45 to enter the party, which consisted of photos, a dinner, and live music from Maya Olivia.

“We have a guest singer by the name of Mya. Mya is a beautiful singer. Her genre of music is sort of a jazz R&B, and I thought it would be perfect for tonight’s event,” Bowden said.

The event was hosted at the Whiteville Elementary School gym from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those in attendance showed up in formal attire to have a formally good time while still giving back to their community.

“It was an opportunity for them to dress up, to come out, and have a good meal, listen to live music, and just party with a purpose,” Bowden said.

Bowden says thank you to everyone for attending and for their support in the community. Bowden says they plan to announce the three chosen charities sometime next week.

