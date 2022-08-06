Black Tie & Blue Jeans returns to Carl Perkins Civic Center

Friends of Heart hosted the Black Tie & Blue Jeans fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night.

Guests were decked out in their best attire for the evening with the casual twist of blue jeans being encouraged.

The event featured a dinner, a silent auction and a live auction, and a night filled with dancing and entertainment provided by the G3 Band of Memphis.

Friends of Heart Executive Director Caitlin Roach says the money raised goes to supporting cardiac care in the area.

“The biggest causes we’re supporting right now is the 4-Minute City program, it’s bringing smart-connected AEDs to Jackson, making us the first city in the nation to have this technology,” Roach said. “We’ve also got various partnerships throughout most of West Tennessee, we place AEDs in rural areas, and we’ve got some exciting news that we’re announcing tonight about future youth screenings for student athletes.”

Roach says Black Tie & Blue Jeans is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

