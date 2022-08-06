Church hosts Back to School giveaway in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Empowerment Community Church held a "Back to School" giveaway Saturday in downtown Jackson.



















Local students received backpacks stuffed full of supplies as they prepare for a new school year.

Youth and Education Director Indya Daniels says it was a special day as the church is also launching it’s free mentorship and tutoring program for kids.

“We’re very excited about these services we can provide, and we are also looking to build a small community of children that just feel as if they’re welcome,” Daniels said.

The free programs will be held every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. beginning August 16, and are open to any local children who could benefit from some extra help.

Empowerment Community Church is located at 455 East Main Street.

