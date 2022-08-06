Families gather for community giveaway at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families gathered at Muse Park in Jackson on Saturday morning for a giveaway hosted by Pressed Outreach Ministry.

















Around 40 pallets of items were distributed, including household items, food and school supplies.

Co-founder of Pressed Outreach Fred Spight says along with the giveaway, there were also opportunities for outreach and community prayer, and he hopes the event leaves a positive impact.

“We want to interact with the community, maybe talk to some of the kids before they go back to school, maybe we can mentor some of them and talk to them,” Spight said.

Families were able to leave the park with bag-fulls of free items to help local students as they prepare to kick off a new semester.

