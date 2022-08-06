I-C.A.R.E. Better Community Summit held in Jackson in efforts to reduce violence

The event was open to the public and featured workshops on gang violence, domestic violence, mental health and successful school strategies.

City of Jackson Councilman Johnny Dodd says it was a great day for the city, as local leaders and organizations came together to help make a difference.

“I-C.A.R.E. is not just for the group that’s recognized, it’s for the community. So we want everybody [to be] a part of it,” Councilman Dodd said. “Bring your ideas, come and sit down and see what we could do to make our city a better place.”

Councilman Dodd says the I-C.A.R.E. initiative was sparked after recognizing the need for open discussion amid a cycle of violence and involves the efforts of multiple organizations.

In addition to the scheduled programs, attendees were also treated to giveaways, door prizes and more.

