Kids learn first aid, emergency skills at first annual 911 Camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in Jackson had the opportunity to pick up some critical life skills all while having a good time.















Local organizations and first responders came together to host the first annual 911 Camp on Saturday at Union University.

The day was packed full of programs where children were able to interact one-on-one with law enforcement, firefighters, the TWRA and more.

“Our goal, our mission is to create a fun environment where kids learn basic first aid,” said 911 Camp Committee Co-Chair Christy Tillman. “We’re teaching them hands only CPR, they learn how to be safe in any situation until first responders arrive.”

The day concluded with a graduation ceremony for campers, and Tillman says the camp is planned to become a yearly tradition.

