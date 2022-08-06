Warm, Humid, Mostly Dry Weekend for West TN.

Saturday Forecast Update for August 6th:

Here is a look at some of the rain totals from Friday morning across West Tennessee. Most locations north of I-40 saw 2″ or more well needed rain.

Showers and some weak storms may linger into the weekend but chances overall remain pretty low. The clouds will move out into the weekend as well and some afternoon clouds will develop each day. There is still a chance for some heat and humidity driven pop ups showers both afternoons but chances are only around 10-20%. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Sunday highs may be a degree or two warmer. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.

Next week will start out warm and humid again on Monday and that will lead to another round of pop up showers and heat driven thunderstorms. Chances for rain on Monday are currently around 30%. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 90s before some cooler weather tries to move in for the middle and end of the following work week. The next cold front will approach on Tuesday increasing the shower chances up to 40%. The front will pass through sometime on Wednesday or Thursday leading to around round of showers and storms with it. As the front passes, highs will drop from the 90s to the mid 80s and the winds will change from the southwest to the north for a couple days. This will cut the humidity down some leading a mild finish to the work week. Lows may even fall down into the 60s by Thursday night into Friday morning.

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in over the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

