Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – Need a new cup, jewelry, barbecue sauce, or just looking to find a new outfit?

The monthly flea market has you covered inside and outside.

















Jerry Windham, with Southern Market Promotions, is one of those making sure the market runs smoothly.

He says that shoppers can expect to find a variety of things they cannot normally find at other stores.

“I think PawPaw’s Furniture is back. He’s been a long-time vendor here,” Windham said. “He’s got his old farmhouse stuff back.”

He says local vendors have brought tools, generators, and something everyone loves: food!

“The concession stand, they do a great job over there. They got really good barbecue, and you know, fair-type food. You know, everybody loves the cheese, and the chips, and the chili dogs, and the corn dogs,” Windham said.

The flea market is held every month. The next market will be Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.

You can sign up to be a vendor through their website, and you can stay up-to-date with the market through Facebook.

