Former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Larry Wallace, who led the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation from 1992 to 2003, has died.

The bureau confirmed his death Saturday in a tweet, saying the agency continues to benefit from his 11 years of leadership.

Current TBI Director David Rausch told WTVF-TV that he remembered Wallace as a man of integrity who worked to professionalize the state’s criminal investigative agency.

“He wanted to surround himself with people that understood the importance of being honest and hardworking, and I see that in the Bureau today,” Rausch told the station.

Before his time with the bureau, Wallace served as leader of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992.

Current Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry said in a Facebook post that Wallace was a good leader who loved serving the state.

“Colonel Wallace set the standard for leadership,” he said.

