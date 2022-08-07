Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

News outlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house’s president defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika.

The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to arrive at Hitler’s Berchtesgaden retreat in May 1945 seized it as spoils of war.

The Nazi leader died in Berlin on April 30, 1945.

