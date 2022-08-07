UPDATE: TWRA: Two missing boaters recovered

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two bodies recovered from TN River.

According to information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the bodies of two missing boaters have been recovered from the Tennessee River near Bath Springs in Decatur County.

Divers recovered the bodies Sunday afternoon of an 18-year-old male and a 20 year old male around the river mile marker 171.

A multi-wide agency search was conducted where surface and sonar scans were used in an attempt to find the missing boaters.

The preliminary investigation indicates the boaters were aboard a Baja boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur Co. at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6, when it collided with a barge.

The body of a 57-year-old was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

The boating incident remains under investigation at this time.

Original Story:

TWRA: Search continues for two missing boaters

TWRA’s preliminary investigations indicates the three boaters were aboard a Baja boat which collided with a barge traveling downstream. The incident occurred around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene. A search continues by the Decatur Co. EMA, Decatur Co. Rescue Squad, Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Co. EMS, THP, and multiple rescue squads from surrounding counties for the two remaining boat occupants. The occupants are a 20-year-old male, and an 18-year-old male.

The boating incident remains under investigation at this time.

