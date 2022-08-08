2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening.

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter.

According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire Department, the person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. A second person was taken by ambulance to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

And the third person involved in the wreck was treated and released on site. Hayes says, currently, there are no casualties.

“From my understanding at least two of the vehicles were on Highway 18. I am not sure if the third one came off of Caldwell. We are not really sure exactly what happened yet. As of right now, we have no casualties and we hope it stays that way,” Hayes said.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news on-air and online to stay updated as we learn more.

Find more local news here.