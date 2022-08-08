City selects Courtney Searcy as July 2022 Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — Courtney Searcy has been named the July 2022 Hub City Hero by the City of Jackson.

The Hub City Hero program recognizes community members who are committed to improving the quality of life for others in Jackson.

Searcy is the Program Director and Editor-in-Chief of Our Jackson Home and creator of the “Love Your Neighborhood” community mural.

A graduate of Union University, Searcy became editor of Our Jackson Home in 2020 and says it’s important to be connected and to have conversations that can get you to the right person.

“One of the great things about the size of our city is that it can be relatively easy,” Searcy said. “It can feel hard sometimes to know who the right people are, to get something done, if you have an idea that you’re excited about.”

“Heroes invest not only in the community but in the people who make up that community,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Courtney shows that investment as well as her love for this city through Our Jackson Home and the projects and events that are put on for our citizens — including 731 Day and Porch Fest.”

