Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!
Monday, August 8
- Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community)
Tuesday, August 9
- Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson)
- Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon)
Wednesday, August 10
- Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon)
Thursday, August 11
- Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson)
- Doug Stone @ Williams Auditorium (Henderson)
- Manpower Job Fair (Alamo)
- First Friday Nights (Lexington; rescheduled from Aug. 5)
Friday, August 12
- Bicentennial Choir (Jackson)
- Zen and Karaoke (Jackson)
Saturday, August 13
- Bicentennial Parade (Jackson)
- Time Capsule Burial (Jackson)
- The Commodores/LOLO Bicentennial Concert (Jackson)
- David Crockett Birthday Celebration (Union City)
- Fish Fry Fundraiser (Jackson)
- Voices in the Vineyard (Jackson)
- Electronics Recycling Drive (Paris)
- Crown Winery Grape Stomp (Humboldt)
- Coffee with the Classics (Jackson)
Sunday, August 14
