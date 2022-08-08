Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week.

Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties.

Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent.

The center provides a convenient location for residents in those counties, as well as a way for patients to receive the medicine they need but might not be able to afford.

Katherina McGinely, with Lifespan Health, says they offer several services for patients who use the center.

“We have a prescription service where we can help them with their medications if they don’t have insurance. We have slide and scale. We can get imaging, we can get medicines, we can get specialist referrals. That has really provided a huge benefit overall,” McGinely said.

McGinely says the center has been open for a year and they hope to continue serving the community in the future.

