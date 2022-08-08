Jackson Transit Authority to give free rides for school supply donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is hosting donations for school supplies.

JTA’s “Pack the Bus” campaign will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on August 10 & 11.

Riders can receive a free ride on fixed route buses by donating school supplies equal to or greater than $1.25.

A release states that transfers will also be given with each ride.

All donations received will be delivered to the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education to be distributed to students.

For more information, contact Jackson Transit Authority at (731) 423-0200.

