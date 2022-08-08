Man indicted, arrested around 10 years after death of Dyer County woman

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Dyer County man has been indicted and arrested in connection to the 2011 death of Karen Swift.

Karen Swift was allegedly last seen alive by her husband, David Swift, after she came home from a Halloween party. She was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2011, and her body was later found on Dec. 10, 2011.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was concluded in 2019, and the case handed over to District Attorney General Danny Goodman’s office. They then went over every piece of evidence before presenting it to a grand jury, who returned an indictment on Monday.

“Today is a good day for law enforcement and I’m very pleased the grand jury returned an indictment against (David) Swift,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box. “We have literally spent thousands of hours on this case and a lot of that time was spent dispelling false information and rumors. Our investigators never gave up and just kept going through the evidence and I want to sincerely thank them for their diligence in this case.”

David Swift, who since the death of Karen Swift had remarried and moved to Alabama, was also arrested on Monday. He is now awaiting extradition.

“I really do appreciate the patience of the citizens of Dyer County while we investigated this terrible crime,” said Box. “It took nearly 11 years but we can now go through the process of extraditing Swift back to Dyer County to face this charge at a trial.”

David Swift is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder. If convicted, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

