Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/22 – 08/08/22

HOLMES, RUTH HOLMES, RUTH: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

ASKEW, BREEANNA ASKEW, BREEANNA: Failure to appear, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

BARNETT, NATAVIS BARNETT, NATAVIS: Simple domestic assault, criminal impersonation, vandalism

BROOKS, KADAYSHA BROOKS, KADAYSHA: Violation of probation

BROWN, KAMRYN BROWN, KAMRYN: Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence



BROWN, KENDRICK L BROWN, KENDRICK L: Violation of order of protection

BURNETT, JEREMY BURNETT, JEREMY: Failure to appear

CAIN, DENNIS RAY CAIN, DENNIS RAY: Violation of probation

CLARK, JOHN EDWARD CLARK, JOHN EDWARD: Failure to appear

CONNELL, JEREMY CONNELL, JEREMY: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999



CRAWFORD, RACHELLE CRAWFORD, RACHELLE: Driving on revoked/suspended license

CROSSETT, JOSEPH CROSSETT, JOSEPH: Driving under the influence

DANCE, JOSHUA DANCE, JOSHUA: Theft under $999

GODWIN, JOSEPH GODWIN, JOSEPH: Driving under the influence

HAIRRELL, WILLIAM HAIRRELL, WILLIAM: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest



JACKSON, CHARLES JACKSON, CHARLES: Failure to appear

JOHNSON, KENDALL JOHNSON, KENDALL: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule VI drug violations JOHNSON, KENDALL: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule VI drug violations

JONES, JIMMY LEE JONES, JIMMY LEE: Driving on revoked/suspended license

LARSEN, DAWSON LARSEN, DAWSON: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence

LINDSEY, CHARLES LINDSEY, CHARLES: Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation



LONGMIRE, CARL LONGMIRE, CARL: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

MATTHEWS, MAURICE MATTHEWS, MAURICE: Violation of community corrections

MCCLELLAN, DESIRAE MCCLELLAN, DESIRAE: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

MELENDEZ, LOUIS MELENDEZ, LOUIS: Driving under the influence

MILTON, MARQUETTA MILTON, MARQUETTA: Failure to appear



MIMES, JARVIS MIMES, JARVIS: Simple domestic assault

PHELPS, COLENSKI PHELPS, COLENSKI: Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations PHELPS, COLENSKI: Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations

PIRTLE, ANTONIO PIRTLE, ANTONIO: Violation of probation

SALVUCCI, REGINA SALVUCCI, REGINA: Failure to appear

STACEY, ROBERT STACEY, ROBERT: Failure to appear



STEWART, STEVIE STEWART, STEVIE: Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

TAYLOR, HUNTER TAYLOR, HUNTER: Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

THOMAS, LANNY THOMAS, LANNY: Simple domestic assault

THOMPSON, JAYLAN THOMPSON, JAYLAN: Driving on revoked/suspended license

TOLIVER, EMMITT TOLIVER, EMMITT: Driving on revoked/suspended license



TOMLIN, CHRISTOPHER TOMLIN, CHRISTOPHER: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

TOWNES, VALERIE TOWNES, VALERIE: Simple domestic assault

VALENZUELA, MARIA VALENZUELA, MARIA: Reckless endangerment, hit and run property damage

WARD, JERRY ALAN WARD, JERRY ALAN: Reckless endangerment (minor injury), reckless driving

WASHINGTON, TONY WASHINGTON, TONY: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



WOODS, KERIYONA WOODS, KERIYONA: Violation of probation

WRIGHT, DEMARCUS WRIGHT, DEMARCUS: Aggravated domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.