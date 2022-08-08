Report: Tennessee ranks 36th in child well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new report has been released on the status of children across the country, including Tennessee.

The report shows Tennessee ranking as 36th in child well-being, 33rd in economic well-being, 25th in education, 41st in health, and 39th in family and community.

The 2022 KIDS COUNTY Data Book was developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

They report that “9% of high schoolers overall but 12% of Black students, 13% of students of two or more races and 26% of American Indian or Native Alaskan high schoolers attempted suicide in the year previous to the most recent federal survey.”

The Foundation adds that when it came to heterosexual students, 6% attempted suicide, and for LGBTQ+ students, it was 23%.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health in a child’s ability to thrive,” said Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. “As our nation continues to navigate the fallout from the COVID crisis, policymakers must do more to ensure all kids have access to the care and support they need to cope and live full lives.”

The Foundation says it is urging policymakers to prioritize kids’ basic needs, ensure all of them have access to needed mental healthcare, and to bolster mental healthcare that accounts for their experiences and identities.

You can download the report here. It can also be viewed as a PDF here.

The full news release from the Foundation can be found here.

