THP competing in 9th America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is, once again, looking to show off their rides.

THP says it is competing in the ninth America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest, which is hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

The THP says its photo is off a 2021 Ford Explorer along with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle.

The top 13 winners will be featured in the AAST calendar for 2023. You can vote for your favorite photo here.

