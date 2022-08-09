Bicentennial Celebration to kick off with 150 voice choir

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County 200 year anniversary celebration is days away.

The Bicentennial Celebration will kick off Friday with a closing ceremony, along with a choir and orchestra performance. The choir consists of 150 voices.

The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Leigh Anne Bentley, with the Bicentennial Committee, says they are excited to get the final celebration started in the Hub City.

“We are very excited for what they are coming together to do, it is also a closing ceremony. We will be honoring our volunteers, honoring our sponsors, just really coming together from last August to this August, kind of all culminating together,” Bentley said.

Festivities will continue this Saturday as well with a parade, burying the new time capsule, and a free concert at the Jackson Ballpark.

