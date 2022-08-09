Gary Frank Wallace

Gary Frank Wallace, resident of Covington, Tennessee and formerly of Memphis and Millington, passed away at his residence with his family around him. He was 81, and as he said, one half years old. He had been in poor health for several months, yet he still retained his sense of humor.

He was a member of Somerville First United Methodist Church, where he served as videographer and photographer until the onset of COVID. He worked all his life in the lumber industry and was a member of the Lumbermen’s Club of Memphis for 49 years. As a member, he served in several capacities, including President for the club’s centennial year. He was Lumberman of the Year in 2019.

Gary enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, woodworking and hunting. He also loved to travel with his wife. He had recently taken up craft painting and enjoyed painting gifts for friends and family.

Mr. Wallace leaves behind his wife of 38 years 10 months, Patricia “Patsy” Colburn Wallace. He was trying to make 39 years. He also leaves behind two daughters, Debra Hill (Bobby) of Hendersonville, TN and Miriam Painter (also Bobby) of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Robert “Tre” Painter (Blake) of Jackson, TN and Erica Hubbard of Cape Coral, FL; and two great-grandchildren.

Services for Mr. Wallace will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Somerville First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10 A.M. Burial will be private.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.