Local organization donates $32,000 in grants to school district

MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan schools got a new grant for the 2022- 23 school year.

A local nonprofit, the Milan Endowment for Growth, donated $32,000 in grants to the Milan school district to fund extra curricular activities.

President Bruce Niven says the goal is to provide funding for programs that enhance academics and special programs for students education.

The organization has allocated over $740,000 in grants since 1991. And Niven says they were grateful to continue that mission.

“STEM activities for math, science, technology. We also provide grants for the arts, for plays, for music. We think it is helping the school district and it is helping get the community involved in the school system,” Niven said.

Niven says he is grateful to be a part of the organization and hopes to continue providing educational opportunities in the future.

