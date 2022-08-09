Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents.

“Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The stroll route consisted of three streets in the neighborhood. And Neighborhood President Judy Fisher says there were a few things she wanted to bring to the mayor’s attention.

“That is our main concern, speeding, trash, getting the place and people to be more invested in their homes and enjoy this community because it is such a pretty place to live,” Fisher said.

“They were worried about infrastructure needs, some abandoned houses. We have some of our codes officers here taking pictures of different houses that were abandoned, that have absentee landlords, or absentee owners that need to be held accountable to maintain properties if they are going to own them,” Conger said.

Conger says the goal of Scott’s Strolls is to get out and hear directly from those who live in each community.

“Remove any barriers of communication and be able to address those issues and concerns and hear also what is going on in the neighborhood, talk about people that have redone homes and redone yards, things like that. You hear that community pride and also things they would like the city to pay attention to,” Conger said.

“The city has done a lot for us, and we are just thrilled to have the mayor come, look at our neighborhood, see what we can do to help make it a better place for the residents out here, for all of Bemis,” Fisher said.

This is the second Scott’s Stroll in the city. And Conger says there will be more scheduled soon.

