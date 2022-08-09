Mugshots : Madison County : 08/08/22 – 08/09/22

Randall Emerson Randall Emerson: Simple domestic assault

Luke Mullins Luke Mullins: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

Andrew Branch Andrew Branch: Driving under the influence, open container law

Brandon Quince Brandon Quince: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Brandon Quince: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Christy Coleman Christy Coleman: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest



Darren Harris Darren Harris: Disorderly conduct

Dayvon Beasley Dayvon Beasley: Criminal trespass

Gina Ellison Gina Ellison: Theft under $999

Havin Permenter Havin Permenter: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Jamie Perkins Jamie Perkins: Failure to appear



Jerry Talley Jerry Talley: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Jerry Talley: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Joe Stitts Joe Stitts: Rape of a child/forcible rape, contributing to delinquency of a child

Kaneisha Robinson Kaneisha Robinson: Theft under $999

Kareem Burton Kareem Burton: Coercion of witness, contempt of court

Latonya Lewis Latonya Lewis: Violation of prohibition of racial discrimination by utility



Mauriesha Telford Mauriesha Telford: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Michael Brady Michael Brady: Failure to appear

Omar Ahmad Omar Ahmad: Simple domestic assault

Sherri Cox Sherri Cox: Driving under the influence

Stanley Ethridge Stanley Ethridge: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/09/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.