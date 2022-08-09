New bass trail available to students, youth

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new student and youth bass trail here in West Tennessee.

West Tennessee Student Bass Trail

The West Tennessee Student Bass Trail aims to bring a professional-like bass tournament to local students in the West Tennessee area.

Director John McBride emphasizes how providing a safe place for kids to fish can grant them access to not only a good catch, but a chance to reach professional levels.

Students who join also have the opportunity to compete for prizes, plus scholarship funds for school.

“We have nine tournaments throughout the year, and we’re hosting them all up and down the Tennessee River from dam to dam. And what we do is we provide a professional-like atmosphere, which we have a little small entry fee. But at the end of the day, we pay back all that money back to the kids. They can use that however they need to use it. But at the end of the year, we build up a pot, and at the end of the year that pot is scholarship money,” McBride said.

Scholarship money is also received from sponsors on a regular basis.

For more information or to learn how to join, you can reach out via their Facebook page or send an email at wtsb.trail@gmail.com.

