Funeral service for Renee Michelle Roberson, age 51, will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Roberson died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Roberson will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.