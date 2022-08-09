Roy Sterling Jenkins, Sr., age 89, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Mary E. Hodge Jenkins, departed this life Sunday afternoon, August 7, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Roy was born December 21, 1932 in Kirkwood, Missouri, the son of the late Andrew Francis Jenkins, Sr. and Lena Blanch Hill Jenkins. He started out of high school working with his dad in the construction business which continued throughout his life and retired as a construction supervisor. He was married January 29, 1954 to Mary E. Hodge Jenkins.

Roy was a member of Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church where he was a Ruling Elder. He loved his church family and was active with the church choir. He was a musician who loved bluegrass music. He was the lead singer and played the guitar for Cypress Creek Band. They released several CD’s and he wrote many of the songs. Roy was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and he enjoyed going on camping trips and square dancing. He was a member of a film club and he collected many old movies.

Mr. Jenkins is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary E. Jenkins; his daughter, Deborah Jackson; his son, Roy Sterling Jenkins, Jr. and his wife, Sandy; two grandchildren, Lauren E. Garner and Kelsey Elaine Jenkins Walker and her husband, Joshua; and his great-granddaughter, Emma Jane Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Jenkins will be from 10:30 A.M. to 12 noon Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Memorial Service will be at 12 noon Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Mark McCrory officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church, 2420 Donelson Drive, Eads, TN 38028.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.