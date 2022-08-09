Showers & Storms Continue Wednesday Across West Tennessee.

Tuesday Night Forecast Update

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for August 9th:

Most of the showers and storms tonight has fizzled on out or are drifting north of our viewing area. For the 3rd day in a row on Wednesday, we are expecting afternoon showers and storms to develop again. The front responsible for the rain storms will finally drift through tomorrow. A bit cooler, and drier air will move in for the end of the work week; but will it sticking around for the weekend? We will have the forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

Some lingering showers and storms will continue tonight across West Tennessee. Partly cloudy skies and calm winds will be sticking around into Tuesday morning. The humidity will remain high and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s. Chances for rain tonight is around 40% for our area.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for rain on Wednesday climb up to around 70%. Showers and storms will return in the afternoon and evening and again, the overall severe weather threat appears to be low. The skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and a cold front will begin to move through late in the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s into the afternoon before the front passes by. The winds sill start out of the southwest and turn to the northwest late in the day after the front passes. Wednesday night lows will drop down to around 70°.

THURSDAY:

A few showers and storms could return for the first half of the day on Thursday depending on if the cold front stalls out or not. By the back half of the day the showers will clear out and may not come back for several days. The clouds will also clear out as the day goes on Thursday and plenty of sunshine should be back by Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 80s and the winds will come out of the northeast behind the front. Thursday night lows will be mild and fall down into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. The winds will come out of the north keeping the humidity down and rain chances appear to be very low for all of West Tennessee. Highs will again only reach the mid 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks to be one of the nicest and more mild weekends we have had so far this summer. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 80s and Saturday night lows will drop into the mid 60s. The winds will stay light out of the northeast on Saturday and the humidity will NOT be a factor on Saturday. Rain chances look highly unlikely on Saturday. A few late showers and storms could return Sunday evening but most of the day Sunday looks to also be dry. The winds will shift back to the south during the day on Sunday that will help warm things back up a bit and could lead to more cloud cover for the back half of the day. Highs on Sunday will climb back into the upper 80s. Sunday night lows will fall down to around 70° and more humid weather with rain chances looks to be returning for the start of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in over the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

