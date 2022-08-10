Bicentennial celebration to wrap up with series of events Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration is coming to an end this weekend.

Saturday will be a full day of festivities, beginning with a parade in downtown Jackson starting at 10 a.m.

“Join the streets of downtown and watch the parade go by,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, Chief Marketing Officer for the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Committee. “We’re very excited.”

Following the parade, the burial of a new time capsule will take place at Bicentennial Park at 11:30 a.m.

“The community has put things in this time capsule, sponsors have put things in this time capsule, the, you know, just people in general have written letters to their future loved ones, we’re very excited,” said Bentley. “And so another 50 years it’ll be, you know, dug back up by the next committee.”

After the time capsule burial, there will be a free concert and fireworks at the Jackson Ballpark. The gates open at 4:30 p.m.

“6:15 is when we actually start the ceremonies, 6:30 is LOLO playing, The Commodores are on at 7:30, and the fireworks at 9. We’re excited about a lot, a lot of great things happening on Saturday,” Bentley said.

The Bicentennial Committee says this is a great way to end the year long celebration.

Over 500 volunteers have helped put this together over the past year.

“We started this last August, we’re finishing it up this August really strong with the whole community involved, we want everybody to come together and celebrate 200 years of our history and our heritage and our future,” Bentley said. “It’s about our past, our present, and what’s to come.”

