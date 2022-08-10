Jackson Art Box project to supply needs of local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students K-12 are gaining a new way to express themselves through art.

The Jackson Arts Council is supplying the needs of many children who may not have access to art supplies or the tools to process their emotions in a constructive manner through the Jackson Art Box project.

“The way they get the art supplies is through their school counselors,” said Lizzie Emmons, Jackson Arts Council Executive Director. “Their school counselors have gone through a training with an art therapist to learn how to help kids express themselves through art projects, and then after they do their art project with a counselor, they get to take home their own art supply box.”

The Jackson Art Box was created for students to be able to have a safe place with their school counselor to participate in art projects that help with social and emotional learning, while filling the gap for students who do not have access to art supplies.

Donations for the art boxes are currently being accepted, with Leaders Education Foundation matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $7,000 through September 15. Click here for more information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.