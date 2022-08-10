Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/22 – 08/10/22

Roneshia Trice Roneshia Trice: Assault, failure to appear, violation of probation

Precious Taylor Precious Taylor: Disorderly conduct, failure to appear

Allie Torres Allie Torres: Driving under the influence

Artavius Dotson Artavius Dotson: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Christopher Jones Christopher Jones: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Craig Hicks Craig Hicks: Simple domestic assault

Houston Winfield Houston Winfield: Criminal trespass

Jessica Tremblay Jessica Tremblay: Simple domestic assault

John Doe John Doe: Resisting stop/arrest, criminal impersonation

Johnny Person Johnny Person: Simple domestic assault



Kaitlynn Brown Kaitlynn Brown: Theft of property under $1,000

Michael Bane Michael Bane: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Phazon Stitt Phazon Stitt: Violation of probation

Rondarius Sterling Rondarius Sterling: Failure to appear

Tameca Nelson Tameca Nelson: Simple domestic assault

