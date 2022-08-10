Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/22 – 08/10/22
-
Roneshia Trice
Roneshia Trice: Assault, failure to appear, violation of probation
-
Precious Taylor
Precious Taylor: Disorderly conduct, failure to appear
-
Allie Torres
Allie Torres: Driving under the influence
-
Artavius Dotson
Artavius Dotson: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999
-
Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
-
Craig Hicks
Craig Hicks: Simple domestic assault
-
Houston Winfield
Houston Winfield: Criminal trespass
-
Jessica Tremblay
Jessica Tremblay: Simple domestic assault
-
John Doe
John Doe: Resisting stop/arrest, criminal impersonation
-
Johnny Person
Johnny Person: Simple domestic assault
-
-
Kaitlynn Brown
Kaitlynn Brown: Theft of property under $1,000
-
Michael Bane
Michael Bane: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999
-
Phazon Stitt
Phazon Stitt: Violation of probation
-
Rondarius Sterling
Rondarius Sterling: Failure to appear
-
Tameca Nelson
Tameca Nelson: Simple domestic assault
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.