New gaming store opens in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face.

Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more.

Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the the lookout for tournaments on a variety of card games including Pokemon, Magic, and Yu-Gi-Oh!

“When you meet people through games, it’s kind of a different connection,” Canada said. “And when you have a place to go and to meet someone to play these games, it builds that community and builds those bonds.”

Canada’s Collectible Games is located at 33 Carriage House Drive Suite B in Jackson.

