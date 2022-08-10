Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now.

Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community.

When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the pieces with new financial bills and costs, working through the trauma from the tragedy.

“What we strongly urge is for everyone to prepare, and we have put together best practices for mass casualty crime, it’s on the website, VictimsFirst.org, it is shared all over the country right now,” said Victims First President Anita Busch.

Victims First acts as a bridge from the victims and their families to the communities surrounding them.

