2023 design challenge to focus on water, environment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s students have the chance to show their creativity in a statewide challenge.

The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network is hosting the 2023 Statewide Design Challenge with the topic of Water and the Environment, according to a news release.

According to the release, students joining in on the challenge will be able to look at nearby water sources and think about how to protect it.

The release says that they can look at run off, chemical pollutants, physical pollution from trash, and more.

As a plus to students, the Tennessee Valley Authority will support the challenge with resources, research, and experts in the field to support progress and solutions.

Up to the challenge? You can read more and sign up here.

