Crystal Dawn Burrows Wilkinson, age 43, resident of Rossville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, August 5, 2022.

Crystal was born August 29, 1978 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Carl Burrows and Gina Williams Bradshaw. She graduated from Collierville High School in 1997 and was employed in construction sales. Crystal was a very outgoing person who loved horses and always had a smile on her face. People would navigate toward Crystal just from her personality.

Crystal is survived by her son, Kaden Wilkinson; her mother, Gina Bradshaw; her father, Carl Burrows; her sister, Allison Young; her brother, Hunter Burrows; and her grandparents, Betty Williams and Ralph and Barbara Burrows.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gene Williams and her uncle, Harry Williams.

Funeral Services for Crystal will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Larry Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Crystal will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Larry Williams, Kim Burrows, Chris McKnatt, Chris Kinzer, Bobby Wright and Randy Beesinger.

