Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom.

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services.

It all began when a determined group of parents saw the need for constructive learning opportunities for their disabled children.

Those pioneers originally launched the agency on a voluntary basis. Today, they are serving nearly 300 residents of Madison, Haywood, Hardeman, and McNairy counties 24 hours, seven days a week.

“It really is amazing to think that these 50 years have gotten by, and I look back on where we started to where we are today. But the future’s even brighter in where we’re going,” said Bill Brewer, CEO of Mental Health and Development Services.

Current programs include supported living, community integration, employment, and community first and supported employment.

Officials say they look forward to bringing continued relevance in the community.

Find more local news here.