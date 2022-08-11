Jackson Arts Council hosts award reception

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council hosted an awards reception for sub-recipients of National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue plan funding.

Twelve sub-recipients have been chosen to receive portions of the $150,000 award. The funds are estimated to reach more than 137,000 people in the region.

Lizzie Emmons, the Executive Director of the Jackson Arts Council, explained what the funds will be used for.

“So they’re primarily used for COVID recovery. We want to make sure that they are going to help support their organizations to recover from COVID, and for individual artists’ projects that will be finished by the end of the year,” Emmons said.

The recipients were chosen by a competitive grant review based on artistic excellence and merit.

