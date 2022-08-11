Lifestyle expert showcases back-to-school trends for fall

JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve got news on student essentials that are both trendy and affordable.

Joann Butler, Editor in Chief of Lifeminute.tv, shows us where to find your savvy tech.

Tools like headphones, laptops, tablets, hair supplies, and even smart lights are just a few easy to use items you can also access by voice control or on your smartphone.

“For starters, a great way to update your back-to-school routine with some really cool smart lights,” Butler said.

Joann showcased many items including a backpack that is not only easier to carry with wide straps, but sized big enough for a laptop and made of recycled materials.

Click here for more of the hottest trends for students this year.

For more news across the U.S., click here.