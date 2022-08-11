Rain Moving Out, Sun Moving in Through the Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for August 11th:

A break from the rain will return to West Tennessee this evening and stay away for a few days. Mild weather, mostly sunny and a light northerly breeze will dominate the weather across West Tennessee until late in the day on Sunday. Make some plans this weekend, the weather is going to be great. We will have the latest on when the rain showers will be returning and there’s a chance for some of us to fall into the upper 50s this weekend, all coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The clouds will also clear out as the day goes on Thursday and plenty of sunshine should be back by Thursday evening. The winds will come out of the northeast behind the front. Thursday night lows will be mild and fall down into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. The winds will come out of the north keeping the humidity down and rain chances appear to be very low for all of West Tennessee. Highs will again only reach the mid 80s and Friday night lows will fall down to the low 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks to be one of the nicest and more mild weekends we have had so far this summer. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 80s and Saturday night lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. The winds will stay light out of the northeast on Saturday and the humidity will NOT be a factor on Saturday. Rain chances look highly unlikely on Saturday. A few late showers and storms could return Sunday evening but most of the day Sunday looks to also be dry. The winds will shift back to the south during the day on Sunday that will help warm things back up a bit and could lead to more cloud cover for the back half of the day. Highs on Sunday will climb back into the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunday night lows will fall down to the upper 60s and more humid weather with rain chances looks to be returning for the start of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Some late night showers could linger Sunday night into Monday morning and another round of pop up showers will return to West Tennessee Monday afternoon. Chances for rain on Monday currently sit around 30% but increases back to around 40% on Tuesday. A few lingering showers could develop again on Wednesday before the next system moves through the area on Thursday increasing shower chances again. Highs next week will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will generally be falling down to the upper 60s. Some mid to lower 60s could return for the end of next week depending on the strength of the late week cold front. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy next week and the winds will start of the west on Monday and switching back to the north or northeast for the majority of the week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in over the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

