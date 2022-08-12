Becky Lee Baker Haynes, age 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, Tn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.

Becky Lee (Bebe) was born in Jackson, TN on August 8, 1936. She was a beloved mother, wife, and friend. She had a deep love for the Lord and felt it was her responsibility as a Christian to bring people to Christ. She had an infectious smile, found the silver lining in any situation, and lived a fun and meaningful life. She touched all those around her with her kind spirit. She loved others deeply and they loved her. The family rejoices in her beautiful life knowing that she is sitting at the feet of Jesus.

She is survived by two sons, Brad Haynes of Huntingdon, TN and Baker Haynes of Brownsville, TN; two daughters, Lee Anne Haynes Russell (Robbie) of Brownsville, TN and Martha Haynes Campbell (Jonathan) of Jackson, TN; and one sister, Carmine Vaughan (Bill) of Memphis, TN. She leaves a legacy of Grandchildren including Haynes Russell (Nicole), Adelaide Russell, Alexandra Gooch (Dylan), Cydne Haynes, Bradleigh Morgan Haynes, Ellie Haynes, Sam Haynes, Charles Campbell, Jon Alex Campbell, Mimi Campbell, Matilda Campbell and two great-grandchildren, Liam Steinmann and Henry Gooch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Haynes; one son, Charles Kenneth Haynes, Jr.; her father, Charles Lee Baker; her mother and stepfather, Martha Spurlock and Russell Spurlock, Sr.; and two brothers, James Tildon Haynes, Jr. (Nell Berta) and Russ Simpson Spurlock, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers for the Graveside Service are Kenneth Cozart, Peter Mascolo, John Sharpe, Cliff Carver, Rob Mann, Wally Eubanks.

Becky Lee’s family would like to thank Dr. Clary Dowling, Avalon Hospice, Martha Taylor, Ruby Taylor, Veronica Reid, Kim Bells, Sophie Jones, and all the nurses for their love and care for her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorials to the Brownsville Baptist Church, 5 N. Wilson Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.