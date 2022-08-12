Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come.

The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.

The first is the Milestones history book, written by Kevin McCann. The book was made possible by volunteers who shared stories of important events and historical people in Madison County.

The book will be released and distributed to attendees at the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Choir at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Friday. McCann will also present the book at the Jackson Madison County Library’s One Book One Community event on September 10. Additionally, the Bicentennial Education Committee will distribute copies to all 11th grade students in Madison County, and copies will be included in all public and private libraries in the county.

The second project is commissioned paintings to be displayed at City Hall and the Madison County Courthouse. Artists Lendon Noe and Caleb O’Connor were selected after artists from across the region submitted proposals earlier this year. The artists will use the Milestones book as a reference to inspire two large-scale oil paintings representing Jackson and Madison County’s history. The installations are set to take place in Spring 2023.

The final project is the new Jackson-Madison County time capsule, which will be buried at Bicentennial Park at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Contents include student art, items from local businesses, personal letters, memorabilia and more. The capsule will be opened fifty years from now in 2072.

The legacy projects are made possible by West Tennessee Healthcare, Jackson Energy Authority, the City of Jackson and Madison County.

